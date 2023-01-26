Ramaphosa calls on basic education sector to deal with school dropouts

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns over the high number of pupils who drop out of school, describing the situation as an “extremely serious problem” in South Africa.

Basic Education Sector Lekgotla

The president on Thursday addressed the first day of the 8th annual Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The three-day summit brings together MECs for education, heads of departments and other stakeholders in the basic education sector to address challenges faced by the country’s public education system.

This year’s theme for the gathering is: ‘Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world post the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Rate of school dropouts

Among the issues highlighted by Ramaphosa was the high rate of pupils who drop out of school.

Ramaphosa said improved the matric results of the Class of 2022 – 80.1% pass rate – should encourage the basic education sector to redouble its efforts to address the “extremely serious problem of learner dropouts”.

The class of 2022 started Grade 1 with 1 177 089 pupils, but only 775 630 enrolled for Grade 12 and of them only 752 003 full-time candidates registered for the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations.

“Every year thousands of high school learners leave before sitting their matric exams. In many respects, the problem of learner dropouts makes the theme of this year’s Lekgotla even more relevant.

“The theme, which focuses on equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world, raises the important issue of whether all learners who enter the basic education system are able to follow the educational paths that best suit them and their aspirations,” the president said.

Three-stream model

If pupils can be provided with more choices and better guidance, Ramaphosa said the country could be able to reduce the proportion of children that drop out.

He said the three-stream model, which focuses on increasing pupils’ access to Technical, Vocational and Skills (TVS) subjects and schools, was critical for the country to thrive in the new world of work.

“The skills that our country needs, the jobs that can grow our economy, and importantly, the avenues for entrepreneurship that are so sorely needed, can best be achieved by increasing learner access to technical and vocational subjects,” said Ramaphosa.

He said he was informed that various Technical Vocational specialisations had already been introduced in more than 550 schools, and a growing number of schools were piloting the subjects in the Technical Occupational stream.

“These subjects include Agriculture, Maritime and Nautical Science, Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Technologies, amongst others.

“These are all vocations our economy sorely needs. They are the kind of vocations that we need to promote and develop if we are to tackle unemployment.”

Youth unemployment

Ramaphosa said the high number of unemployed young, which is hovering around 63%, was something no country could afford.

He said the challenge of youth unemployed was even worse due to the number of young people not in education or training.

“Inclusive growth and shared prosperity can only be achieved when more people are working.

“A productive workforce cannot be achieved if we do not remake ourselves as a nation committed to lifelong learning in various forms.

“If the economy is not creating enough jobs at scale to support the growing numbers of unemployed, we have to think creatively and innovatively.”

Ramaphosa encouraged delegates to the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla to look at mechanisms to strengthen the use of technology to support curriculum delivery, particularly to pupils from disadvantaged communities.

He said schools should also become places that are free of corporal punishment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, racism, substance abuse and other ills.

The Basic Education Sector Lekgotla is expected to conclude on Saturday.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

