Why Businesses Need to Support STEM – The FBS’s Case

Global broker FBS supports Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) driven organisations.

We now live in a tech-driven world, where education, focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), comes to the forefront of global development, innovation, and economic growth.

In this context, global brands express interest in STEM as the leading producer of creative solutions and competitive workforces.

FBS, as a leading global broker, is taking a major step to supporting STEM-driven organizations that strive to provide better access to quality education for young learners of different backgrounds.

In September 2023, FBS partnered with the prominent South African charity organization Education Africa, having made a monetary contribution to Masibambane School in Orange Farm, which is now on its transformative journey to becoming a STEM Education Center of Excellence.

Watch the FBS and Education Africa Interview below:

Significance of STEM

Researchers predict a steady increase in vacant positions in the job market where up to 85 million vacancies worldwide may remain unfilled by 2030.

Posts in the STEM field are traditionally the most vulnerable, and the gap between the demand for STEM professionals and the available talent pool is already significant nowadays. Therefore, it is the collective responsibility of global brands to address this issue.

FBS’s CSR and STEM

As the global broker and fin-tech services provider, the FBS brand puts the creation of more prosperous and equal communities as one of its primary goals. Since its foundation in 2009, FBS has run charity and philanthropy initiatives beyond its primary business operations.

The brand supported the affected during natural disasters and epidemics, made monetary donations, and organized fundraising initiatives together with its traders.

Understanding the role of quality education and STEM particularly, FBS has started to launch regional partner projects and collaborate with local charity organizations to support educational institutions promoting STEM among the youths.

FBS and Education Africa – Partnership Details and Impact

The collaboration between FBS and Education Africa exemplifies how global brands can empower STEM. This partnership aims to contribute to improving access to better quality education and creating lasting, positive impact on local society.

FBS’s vision resonated with the mission and many-year efforts of Education Africa, as the charitable organization strove to help young learners from underserved communities and enable them to participate fully in the global economy as the competitive actors of the job market. In this regard, FBS proceeds with the support of Masibambane College, an educational institution founded by Education Africa in partnership with St John’s College.

FBS’s first donation aimed to empower Masibambane on its transformative journey into the STEM Education Center of Excellence. This funding has been spent on the essential school supplies required to follow the educational program.

Preliminary stationery, exercise books, school backpacks, and sports t-shirts from FBS should equip around 50 young learners with the resources and means needed to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the core subjects of Masibambane’s curriculum.

FBS and Education Africa have already started working on the next steps, where FBS

How Global Brands Can Engage

Global brands have the power and the resources to raise awareness of STEM and its profound role in global development. Leveraging their resources and publicity, they can make step-by-step positive changes to many people worldwide through a number of means: by investing in educational organizations, knowledge, and resources, as well as building partnerships with local care providers.

Through these measures, brands can facilitate the creation of nurturing environments for innovators, scientists, engineers, and developers, as well as inspire young minds to pursue these fields. Support of STEM-related initiatives will not only build the talent pool of the future but also make a solid impact on society as a whole, reinforcing a brand’s commitment to social responsibility.

Conclusion

FBS and Education Africa’s journey sets a marked example for global brands and shows the positive impact that can be made from the most straightforward actions.

By investing in young minds and supporting STEM education, FBS, as a global brand, contributes to the communities and enhances its long-term improvement.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe.

The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

About Education Africa

Education Africa is a non-profit organization with a proud track record of successful delivery on its thriving projects. Established in 1992, Education Africa strives to reach and uplift the poorest of the poor.

Delivering economy-focused education, it assists those most in need with opportunities to improve their access to relevant education, thus enabling them to participate in the global economy and become global citizens and competitive, productive elements in the job market.