Winter initation season to begin in Limpopo at more than 700 schools

'There will be no 'slap on the wrist' for those who gamble with the lives of our children.'

Thousands of boys and girls starting at 12 years old will soon seek admission in more than 700 initiation (Koma) schools for a popular traditional month-long rite of passage to manhood starting from Friday next week, Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu said this week.

Makamu revealed this during a media briefing held in Polokwane on Thursday. The meeting was attended by traditional leadership, health department dignitaries, officials from the South African Police Service (Saps), members from the South African Local Government Association (Sapga), and members of the media from the province and beyond the province’s borders.

The Programme, known in the province as Koma schools, will, according to Makamu, begin on the 19th of June and conclude on the 19th of July 2026.

“We must acknowledge the diversity of our cultural landscape. Special exemption has been granted to the Ndebele Royal Council, whose unique customs and traditions necessitate a different timeline.

“Consequently, their initiation schools have been permitted to conduct operations from the 2nd of May 2026 until the 26th of June 2026,” said Makamu.

A year of planning

Makamu said the department has been working with other sector departments, including the House of Traditional Leadership, to ensure this year’s Koma School Programme is a true success.

“On 9 March 2026, a comprehensive screening process was initiated to ensure that every applicant met the standards set out in the Customary Initiation Act (Act No. 2 of 2021),” Makamu added.

The MEC said the department received a total of 957 applications for both male and female initiation schools. This comprised 557 applications for males and 400 for females.



“After a rigorous adjudication process, the PICC approved 771 applications (471 for males and 300 for females). These approved schools have been formally recognised in the Government Gazette (No. 3816), published on the 20th of May 2026,” he said.

Makamu said it was important to address the 186 applications that were disapproved.

“These decisions were not taken lightly, but they were necessary. The majority of these applicants failed to comply with Section 26(4) of the Customary Initiation Act.

“We found instances of applications submitted by individuals that do not comply with the requirements as enshrined in the Customary Initiation Act. Furthermore, several applicants failed to provide the mandatory written approval from landowners or failed to attach valid title deeds.

“Let me be clear: The law is not a suggestion. It is a safeguard. We will not compromise the safety of our children by approving schools that do not meet the legal and administrative threshold,” he explained.

Ndebele Royal Council schools

Makamu said he was also duty-bound to give progress on the Ndebele Royal Council. He said schools under the Council were already in session, with the department’s monitoring teams being on the ground, conducting both scheduled and unannounced visits.

“As the MEC responsible for this right passage to manhood, I am pleased to report to this house and the public that, as of today, the situation remains stable and under control.

“We have recorded zero fatalities, zero hospitalisations, and no major injuries or casualties. This is a testament to what can be achieved with strict adherence to the Act and a spirit of cooperation between traditional leadership and monitoring teams.

“We commend the Ndebele Royal Council for their diligence thus far”



Makamu said the schools would not begin with their daily tuition without training.

Pre-initiation season workshop

He said the PICC, in consultation with CoGHSTA and other initiation role players, will soon commence a Pre-Initiation Season workshop in the province’s capital city, Polokwane.

This workshop, he said, would bring together senior traditional leaders, traditional surgeons, and caregivers.

“Our objective is to engage in a frank and honest critique of previous seasons – to celebrate our successes, but more importantly, to dissect the challenges that have previously undermined this practice.

The department will also work with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), saps, members of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), and the Departments of Health and Education.

“This multi-disciplinary approach ensures that every facet of the initiation season – from medical safety to legal accountability – is reinforced”

A plea to parents and guardians

Makamu made a compassionate plea to parents and guardians.

“To the parents and guardians of our province, you are the first line of defence in the protection of our initiates. We make a fervent plea: Do not send your child to an initiation school without a thorough medical screening.

“Every initiate must be cleared by a healthcare professional at a clinic or hospital before admission. For those in remote areas, we are working to ensure that mobile clinics are available to facilitate these screenings.

“Furthermore, we have mandated that every principal or traditional surgeon must provide a ‘holding shelter’ for any initiate who arrives without a screening certificate. These initiates must be referred to the nearest health facility immediately.



“Today, we are also distributing official consent forms. These forms are mandatory. They must be signed by the parent or legal guardian before any child is admitted. These forms will be available at our district offices and traditional council offices. Do not allow your child to be admitted to any school that does not require this legal documentation, nor engage in faking these certificates,” pleaded Makamu.

Illegal schools

Makamu further warned that his department would have zero tolerance for illegal schools.

“To those 186 applicants whose permits were denied, and to any individual contemplating the opening of an ‘underground’ or illegal school: The law will find you.

“Illegal initiation schools are not only a violation of the Customary Initiation Act; they are a threat to the lives of our youth.

“We are working with the Saps and the NPA. We will not hesitate to shut down illegal schools and ensure that the offending principals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“There will be no ‘slap on the wrist’ for those who gamble with the lives of our children.”