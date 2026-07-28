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eThekwini warns residents to brace for floods, snow and severe rain

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 July 2026

03:57 am

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Snowfall is also expected over high-lying areas and other parts of the province, with very cold conditions.

eThekwini warns residents to brace for floods, snow and severe rain

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms. Picture: iStock

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The eThekwini Municipality has warned residents of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to brace for severe weather and possible flooding after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 4 disruptive rain warning, with heavy downpours and thundershowers.

Adverse weather conditions are expected to batter the province from Tuesday through Wednesday. Snowfall is also expected over high-lying areas and other parts of the province, with very cold conditions and disruptive rainfall also forecast.

Precautions

The municipality has urged residents to take immediate precautions following the Level 4 disruptive rain warning issued by Saws.

Forecasts indicate widespread disruptive rain across KwaZulu-Natal, with the eThekwini region expected to be significantly affected.

“Widespread scattered showers and thundershowers are anticipated, which poses a serious risk to life, property, and infrastructure,” it said.

Flooding

The municipality added that the disruptive rainfall may result in flooding in settlements, roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

“Poor visibility and slippery road surfaces are expected to make driving hazardous. Residents in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are urged to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety.”

Motorists

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances on wet and slippery roads.

“Where possible, residents are encouraged to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The Municipality’s Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents.”

Residents have also been encouraged to monitor official Municipal communication platforms for the latest information.

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“The public is reminded not to attempt crossing swollen rivers or streams, particularly where water levels exceed ankle height. In case of an emergency, contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000,” the municipality said.

EMS

Meanwhile, with disruptive rainfall and snowfall expected across KZN, Midlands EMS Rescue Medics, together with the Midlands EMS K9 Search and Rescue Team, have been placed on standby.

“Our specialised teams are prepared and ready to respond to medical emergencies, rescue incidents and search and rescue operations should the need arise,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson.

Robertson has urged the public to travel safely, exercise extreme caution on the roads, allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

Read more on these topics

emergency services eThekwini eThekwini municipality flood KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) rain snow South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

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