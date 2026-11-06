Woman’s body recovered from Free State river, police urge public to help identify her

Estimated to be in her twenties, she was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue tracksuit pants.

A specialised police diving unit has pulled the body of a young woman from the Liebenbergsvlei River outside Bohlokong, Free State, on Thursday, triggering an urgent investigation and a public appeal to identify her.

Liebenbergsvlei River

Members of the Phuthaditjhaba Police Search and Rescue Diving Team, led by Sergeant Mabe and Constable Rampai, executed the recovery operation with key assistance from local Emergency Medical Services personnel.



Authorities estimate that the deceased woman was in her twenties.

The woman was found wearing a pink T-shirt and blue tracksuit pants.

Police seek public help

Detectives have officially registered an inquest case to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and to determine how the woman ended up in the river.



Because the victim carried no identification, investigators are urging community members to step forward if they recognise the description or know of a missing relative.

Local police spokesperson and lead investigator Warrant Officer Hescock issued a direct plea for public assistance.

“Anyone who may assist in identifying the deceased or locating her family or relatives is requested to contact Bohlokong Detective Warrant Officer Hescock on 082 453 0794.”

Violent tuckshop attack

In a separate incident in the Free State, Bohlokong police arrested a 19-year-old suspect following a violent business robbery and attempted murder at a tuckshop in Naledi Section.

Three male suspects entered the store during regular business hours under the pretence of looking for food.

While two accomplices grabbed items from the shelves, the third suspect confronted the 22-year-old shop owner and demanded cash.

When the victim stated he had no money, the assailant stabbed him in the neck and cheek with a knife.

Brave victim traps attacker inside shop

Despite sustaining serious injuries during the struggle, the shopkeeper managed to escape and lock the shop door from the outside.

He trapped his attacker inside while the other two accomplices fled the scene.

Responding police officers arrived shortly after, took the trapped 19-year-old into custody, and arranged emergency transport to convey the injured victim to a local hospital for medical treatment.