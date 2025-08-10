Rescue officials searching for wreckage after car plunges down KZN cliff

The car driven by a female driver crashed off a cliff in KwaSwayimane.

Search and rescue officials are searching for the wreckage of a car that plunged down a cliff in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The crash occurred in KwaSwayimane on Saturday.

Accident

KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said he received a report about the accident from the Traffic Ambassador, Ayanda Msweli

“We can confirm that a car driven by a female driver crashed off a cliff in KwaSwayimane. We have been made aware that members of the helicopter rescue team have been trying to locate the wreckage.

“At this stage, we don’t have the full details in terms of the number and condition of the victims. I have assigned a team from my office to liaise with the family and the neighbours,” Sibiya said.

Sibiya said the province’s team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is liaising with the South African Police, Search and Rescue Unit, and emergency personnel.

“We will give more updates as the day progresses.”

Bus crash

Meanwhile, four women have been killed in a tragic bus accident in Limpopo.

The accident occurred late on Saturday evening, 09 August 2025, on the R81 road in Sekgopo, Mopani District.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said they are deeply saddened by the death of the women.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently overturned. Sadly, four women were declared deceased at the scene. Eight passengers sustained serious to moderate injuries, while 45 others, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries.

“All injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kgapane Hospital, Mankweng Hospital, and Van Velden Hospital for urgent medical care. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation,” Chuene said.

Condolences

Chuene said the department extends its “deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.”

The MEC. for Transport and Community Safety, Susana Violet Mathye, will be visiting the injured passengers in hospital.

