Workers’ deaths places Capital Park’s nightmare of overflowing sewage in the spotlight

Residents of Capital Park in Pretoria, where three contractors died at the weekend when a trench collapsed on them, say they’ve been living with the overflowing sewage since last year.

Resident Bella Maritz said she lost income from the constant sewage spill because the children she took care of started getting sick.

She said they’ve been struggling with the sewage overflow since December.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department deputy chief Thabo Charles Mabaso said rescue technicians recovered three bodies of males from the trench in Myburgh Street.

“One other worker was transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries, while two escaped with no injuries from a trench estimated to be 6m deep and 4m wide,” he said.

‘Responded without any hesitation’

Ward councillor Leon Kruyshaar praised a local CPF member Jan Botha who saved a worker.

“Botha is a hero because when he received a call for help, he responded without any hesitation,” he said.

“He showed no regard for his own life and jumped into a collapsing trench while the walls were caving in, and managed to use his bare hands to dig out a worker and pull him to safety,” he said.

Kruyshaar said Capital Park had been plagued with raw sewage issues for a couple of years, and that a contractor had been appointed.

“The project started in May but was delayed for various reasons.

“A furrow investigation of the sewage blockages on Myburgh Street had to be conducted first before the excavation work started at the end of May and continued until tragedy struck on Friday.”

