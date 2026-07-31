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Broos pens emotional farewell to Bafana

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By Mgosi Squad

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2 minute read

31 July 2026

09:16 am

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Broos led Bafana to the knockout stages of a Fifa World Cup finals for the first time.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos looks set to leave his post as head coach of Bafana Bafana. Picture: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd)

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Hugo Broos has written an emotional goodbye to Bafana Bafana, with the South African Football Association (SAFA) set to announce his departure on Friday, according to farpost.co.za.

SAFA to announce Broos Bafana exit?

Broos’ contract as Bafana head coach is set to expire on Friday, and SAFA have called a press conference for 12pm.

There was some speculation that Broos could sign an extension to his deal, or join SAFA in another capacity, but it seems that they time has come to say goodbye.

“Dear guys, with pain in my heart, I will not extend my contract as coach of Bafana Bafana,” wrote Broos, according to Far Post.

My long absence from my family and the many lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision. We started five years ago a near-mission impossible.

“Through hard work, discipline, mentality and quality, our results kept getting better with a historical second round on WC 2026 a month ago.

“I want to thank you for believing in me as a coach, for the fantastic atmosphere you created in the team. Our relationship was more than a coach-player relationship; I will never forget you. Thank you for everything. Coach Hugo.”

A fine five years

Broos took over as Bafana head coach in May 2021, and in his five years in charge did superbly to revive the fortunes of the senior international team.

The Belgian led them to third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. He then led Bafana through qualifying for a Fifa World Cup finals for the first time since Carlos Queiroz qualified South Africa for the 2002 Fifa World Cup finals.

At the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, Bafana qualified for the knockout stages of a World Cup finals for the first time, ultimately getting knocked out in the last 32 by Canada.

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Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos

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