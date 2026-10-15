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WATCH: ‘Zuma on his deathbed’? Not so, suggests daughter Zuma-Sambudla

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 October 2026

12:21 pm

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Speculation surrounding Zuma's health has intensified in recent days.

WATCH: 'Zuma on deathbed,' not so, says his daughter Zuma-Sambudla

In an undated video shared X, Zuma can be seen happy and smiling while doing weight training. Picture: Screengrab.

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Former President Jacob Zuma may still be recovering in the hospital, but his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, did not let that stop her from sharing a video of him lifting weights.

Speculation surrounding Zuma’s health intensified in recent days after reports emerged suggesting he had left the hospital and returned to his Nkandla home.

The 84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), since arriving by ambulance last week. Sources close to the MK party leader claim his health has deteriorated significantly and is at a “very concerning stage.”

Training

In an undated video shared on X, Zuma can be seen happy and smiling while doing weight training.

The caption appeared to mock claims that “President Zuma is on his deathbed.”

A return to Nkandla?

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the former president had been discharged and would return to his Nkandla homestead.

However, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has denied reports that Zuma has been discharged from hospital.

“Reports that H.E. President Zuma has been discharged are not true,” Manyi said.

Zuma’s MK party said he was in for a routine health check and was “healthy and in good spirits”.

Manyi also hit back at speculation surrounding Zuma’s health, condemning what he called a “media frenzy” fuelled by rumours, misinformation, and relentless public scrutiny.

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“The Foundation will not be giving a minute-by-minute update on H.E. President Zuma. You are requested to afford President Zuma the privacy and dignity he deserves. The permanent enquiries are not appreciated. We see it as persecution and invasion of privacy,” Manyi said.

Ramaphosa

Earlier, Manyi also questioned the sincerity of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s concern for Zuma’s well-being and dignity.

Manyi said Ramaphosa’s commitment should show in practical, meaningful action, citing the proper maintenance of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead through the relevant public works structures, including replacing Zuma’s ageing vehicle fleet, as matters that warrant serious consideration.

Read more on these topics

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Health hospital Jacob Zuma KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Pietermaritzburg uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )
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