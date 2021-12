On the eve of the festive season, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on his return from Ghana on Wednesday. This as Covid infections rose by more than 630% since early last month’s 277 daily lows to more than 16,300 daily infections this weekend. It is expected that the president will call a “family meeting” next week ahead of the run of public holidays. But the president’s hands may be tied as he presides over a broken economy. Medicare24’s chief executive Mike van Wyk forecasts that South Africa should top 20,000...

On the eve of the festive season, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on his return from Ghana on Wednesday.

This as Covid infections rose by more than 630% since early last month’s 277 daily lows to more than 16,300 daily infections this weekend.

It is expected that the president will call a “family meeting” next week ahead of the run of public holidays. But the president’s hands may be tied as he presides over a broken economy.

Medicare24’s chief executive Mike van Wyk forecasts that South Africa should top 20,000 daily infections by tomorrow.

Previously experts warned that the fourth wave may see up to 40,000 daily cases tallied.

It is understood likely action before the festive season may include restrictions of movement of unvaccinated individuals between provinces, though near impossible to implement.

An alcohol ban is unlikely at present. The government is between a rock and a hard place.

South Africa is likely to remain at the alert Level 1.

This is according to a source, who told The Citizen a meeting between government and top officials took place over the weekend, where possible next steps were discussed.

The SA economy cannot afford another tight lockdown, was allegedly the consensus. In the country’s favour is emerging evidence that the omicron variant has not severely impacted hospital admissions, yet.

Research into the omicron mutation, likely a pairing of Covid and the normal flu virus borne in an immune compromised person, may make it more transmissible but less deadly.

“But it’s too early to tell whether this could mean a weakening of the pandemic,” said Van Wyk, adding that facts should inform action, and vaccination remains the best defence against the virus.

“We still have too little information about how the new variant impacts children and seniors, or people with comorbidities.”

Europe is currently logging more then 400,000 new daily infections and 4,200 deaths.

Germany joined Austria to lock down unvaccinated individuals. This as the country joins a growing list of nations considering mandatory vaccinations.

Ramaphosa alluded to a form of vaccine mandate in South Africa last week, too.

Presently, unvaccinated people in Germany are banned from all, but accessing only essential businesses like pharmacies and grocery stores.

This as Europe’s fourth wave is experiencing a surge in infections.

Van Wyk reported an 85% positive testing rate at the company’s test sites.

Last week, The Citizen reported how the government can implement mandatory vaccinations using the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

The government can take two simple steps to create a vaccination mandate.

Firstly, under a National State of Disaster the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs can issue an edict that compels a temporary amendment to the OHSA.

This, while Cabinet promulgates and passes amendments to the act.

This will provide the legal mechanism for mandatory vaccination beyond Section 36 of the constitution, which waives individual rights for the benefit of the greater good.

Constitutional rights are not absolute. It makes employers and employees duty bound to ensure the health and wellness of practically everyone.

“Employee and employer responsibility also extends to that of other persons, too, and the act tasks employers and employees with the responsibility of health and safety, even for people visiting their premises. It is an all-encompassing tool,” said attorney Michelle van Heerden.

This means shopping malls, airports and restaurants, for example, must comply with possible vaccination rules for staff and customers.

“It shuts the door on anyone that has not been vaccinated, as businesses would be legally liable for endangering the health of others should they allow unvaccinated people onto their premises or employ individuals who have not had the jab,” said Van Wyk.