African Movement Congress Gauteng leader arrested for trespassing

African Movement Congress (AMC) Gauteng secretary Thembeka Tobigunya spent the long weekend in jail. Tobigunya was arrested on Thursday for trespassing at a block of flats in Rosettenville. She will appear in court on Monday alongside three other suspects. 'Set the cops on her' AMC secretary general Thabile Gwadiso said Tobigunya’s arrest was a political attack by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to punish his party for speaking up against hijackings of buildings in Johannesburg by Red Berets. The EFF has vehemently denied the allegation. Gwadiso claimed the building, in which Tobigunya was arrested, was operated by a EFF Gauteng member.…

‘Set the cops on her’

AMC secretary general Thabile Gwadiso said Tobigunya’s arrest was a political attack by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to punish his party for speaking up against hijackings of buildings in Johannesburg by Red Berets.

The EFF has vehemently denied the allegation.

Gwadiso claimed the building, in which Tobigunya was arrested, was operated by a EFF Gauteng member.

He added that Tobingunya, who was a tenant at the flats known as Amanda Villa Court, clashed with the landlord after threatening to report her and EFF for hijacking or invading buildings.

“She tried to kick her out and when she refused to leave, she set the cops on her. The EFF landlord previously threatened to have comrade Tobingunya arrested because she was questioning the legibility of ownership of the building.

“Remember majority of houses in that area are hijacked by EFF members who are renting them out to foreigners so this arrest came as a result of questioning the legibility of ownership,” Gwadiso said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest of Tobigunya and three others.

“The police responded to a complaint of trespassing reported by the owner of the flats. The four suspects were arrested for trespassing and they are expected to appear before court on 18 December 2023,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi dismissed Gwadiso’s allegations that the four were arrested during an unlawful raid of their homes.

Accusations dismissed

EFF spokesperson Snawo Tambo has described Gwadiso’s building hijacking allegations as “nonsense”.

“They are talking nonsense. They must try other ways of making a name for themselves and leave the EFF out of it,” Tambo said.

The landlord of the building, whose name is known to The Citizen, could not be reached for comment.

AMC was founded in 2021 by controversial Durban businessman Roy Moodley and leads as its president.

Tobinguya comes from the EFF’s regional structures in Gauteng.

