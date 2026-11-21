"We executed well. My first lap in Q3 was pretty, pretty much as good as it can be... So I think to be on the front row is very good for us."

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-place grid penalty.

Verstappen was second quickest in qualifying behind Mercedes driver Antonelli, finishing 0.258 sec behind the Italian, who topped the times with a fastest 1:33.893.

But with Antonelli already handed a five-place grid penalty for an internal combustion engine change, Verstappen will start on pole.

“I think we had a solid qualifying,” Verstappen said afterwards.

“We executed well. My first lap in Q3 was pretty, pretty much as good as it can be… So I think to be on the front row is very good for us.”

Verstappen will share the front row with Mercedes’ George Russell, who was third fastest in Friday’s qualifying with a time of 1:34.224.

“I think you know overall it’s been a very solid session and a solid day,” Russell said.

“Obviously, I wanted to be on pole, but I’m probably more pleased with the performance today than I would maybe in let’s say Mexico a couple of weeks ago.

“Kimi did a great job. He probably thought it wasn’t going to work out pretty well being so close, but it worked out very well for him.

“So with his penalty, it’s all to play for.”

Antonelli said he had struggled to get to grips with his car despite topping the times.

“It was a very weird qualifying, I couldn’t get the tyres working, zero feeling with the car and the brake pedal was very long,” the 20-year-old Antonelli said.

“I thought I was screwed, but the tow is so powerful here I was able to gain from it.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth fastest with a time of 1:34.244, 0.351 behind Antonelli, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar was fifth quickest in 1:34.592.

Elsewhere Friday, the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to advance into the final round of qualifying.

Leclerc’s bid was scuppered after the Monegasque driver locked up at turn seven and was unable to get another lap in during Q2.

“We didn’t do a good job,” Leclerc said afterwards. “I did a mistake, the only lap I was given… I’ve been very poor.

“We’ll review. I’m very angry now, so I’ll rather not speak too much but I think there were plenty of things we could have done much better.”

Leclerc was pessimistic about Ferrari’s chances of making improvements on race day.

“I don’t think so because we are losing a second down the straights — so there’s literally nowhere we’ll be able to overtake,” he said.

Ferrari team-mate Hamilton was similarly downbeat.

“We worked hard to do a good job, and I didn’t really know where we were going to be today,” Hamilton said.

“We knew we would struggle a bit with these long straights but I was optimistic going in,” the seven-time world champion added.