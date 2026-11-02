‘We did it’: Antonelli becomes youngest Formula One world champion

The 20-year-old Antonelli's third-place finish in Mexico City was enough to guarantee the title.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One’s youngest world champion and Italy’s first since 1953 when he finished third behind multiple champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s thrilling and crash-hit Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian drove his Mercedes to a 16th podium finish of the season with a blend of audacity and professionalism that belied his age in a hotly contested race of two safety cars and a red flag stoppage.

“Thank you so much, we did it,” he said tearfully on the team radio on his slow-down lap as his esteemed race engineer Peter Bonnington told him it was “a pleasure to be on the journey with you, but it’s just the first chapter”.

Antonelli soon regained his composure and after thanking his family and Mercedes he added: “We did it. I am so grateful for this moment – and it is one I will live forever. I’m speechless, just trying to process what has happened.

“It’s been an incredible season and to share the podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. I felt more tense this weekend, but I am so happy we got it done.”

Youngest to do it

At 20 years and 68 days old, he became the youngest champion by more than three years to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and Italy’s first since Alberto Ascari of Ferrari in 1953.

In a two-part race, divided by a 45-minute pause when Valtteri Bottas crashed heavily in his Cadillac, Red Bull’s four-time champion came home 0.799 seconds ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton’s Ferrari with Antonelli third 3.207 seconds adrift.

It was Verstappen’s record-extending sixth win in Mexico, his third this year and the 74th of his career.

Charles Leclerc was fourth in the second Ferrari, after sparking race-long ill-feeling in his team with an opening lap tangle with team-mate Hamilton, who started on pole.

“I think we had the pace to win today, but it wasn’t meant to be and we’ll take it offline and figure out what we can do in the background,” said a visibly irritated Hamilton.

“We have to hold some serious talks behind the scenes.”

Outgoing world champion Lando Norris was fifth in his McLaren with Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, who needed to win the race to have any chance of stalling the Italian’s sprint to the title, in sixth.

They were followed home by Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson in the Racing Bull and Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine.

“The first start made the race for me,” said Verstappen who charged from fifth to second on the opening lap.

“We lacked some pace, but I hung in there and I was sweating at the end to keep Lewis behind.”

Chaotic opening

Hamilton made a clean start from his record 105th pole position and held the lead down the 800-metre charge to Turn One as Russell struggled to resist Leclerc and a rampant Verstappen.

The Monegasque had clearly cast team loyalty aside and attacked again into Turn Four, running off-track to take the lead. A stunned Hamilton was then passed by Verstappen while Antonelli, from fifth passed Russell for fourth.

On a chaotic first lap, Isack Hadjar spun after contact with Russell and fell to last while Hamilton radioed Ferrari to say he was “pushed out by my own teammate”.

The stewards noted the incident and on lap 13 announced a five-second penalty for Leclerc who gained an advantage and 10 seconds for Russell for causing a collision.

Leclerc opened a 2.5 seconds lead by lap 10 after an early virtual safety car intervention when both Aston Martins retired, Lance Stroll parking his at Turn Five.

For Ferrari, it became a high-speed soap opera as Leclerc pitted, on command, on lap 27 with Verstappen following to pass him in the pits as he served his penalty. Hamilton led again, but for one lap before pitting.

Antonelli pitted eventually on lap 43 and fell to fourth as Cadillac’s Bottas crashed after suffering a suspension failure at Turn One. A safety car was deployed before the race was red-flagged.

After a hiatus, the remaining 25-lap sprint on softs re-started with Hamilton, restored to third ahead of the champion elect, surging past Leclerc, who locked up.

Antonelli sat tight in third as Hamilton continued to press Verstappen and it was entirely appropriate that the young Italian, in tears as he crossed the line, was led in by two of the all-time great drivers with 11 championships between them.