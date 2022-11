For some sport stars who have risen to the highest realms of greatness, retirement from competition is followed by a detachment from the code which has absorbed most of their time and attention for decades, signalling a new beginning in other areas of their lives. For others, however, retirement simply opens new doors in the same arena, and rather than distancing themselves, they become further entrenched in their chosen fields, weaving their presence into the very fabric of their sport. Former boxing world champion Brian Mitchell is the second kind of icon. He has stuck around, actively playing a key...

For some sport stars who have risen to the highest realms of greatness, retirement from competition is followed by a detachment from the code which has absorbed most of their time and attention for decades, signalling a new beginning in other areas of their lives.

For others, however, retirement simply opens new doors in the same arena, and rather than distancing themselves, they become further entrenched in their chosen fields, weaving their presence into the very fabric of their sport.

Former boxing world champion Brian Mitchell is the second kind of icon. He has stuck around, actively playing a key role in trying to keep the struggling sport on its feet.

‘Still out there’

“I’m still very involved in boxing,” Mitchell said on the sidelines of the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational golf tournament at Sun City last week, returning to the resort in the North West province where he won 11 of his professional fights during his spectacular career.

“I’m a commentator for SuperSport and I’ve got my own boxing gym. I also manage about 15 good professional boxers,” he added.

“And I attend golf days as a guest speaker, and sell memorabilia to raise money for charities, so I’m still very much out there.”

Brian Mitchell is now a respected analyst and commentator. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Now 61, Mitchell is considered one of South Africa’s all-time sporting greats, having won 45 of his 49 fights in a career which lasted more than two decades.

After making his professional debut in 1981, two weeks before his 20th birthday, he went on to win the South African super-featherweight title less than two years later with a technical knockout victory over Chris Whiteboy.

Boxing world titles

In 1986, he won the WBA belt with another TKO victory over Panamanian opponent Alfredo Layne at Sun City’s Superbowl arena – a title he would go on to successfully retain on 12 occasions, all on the road in North America and Europe.

In 1991, he also secured the IBF title with a unanimous decision over American fighter Tony Lopez, in what was his last fight before announcing his retirement, though he did return a few years later for two more wins before hanging up his gloves for good.

Mitchell, seen here during his elite career, won 45 of his 49 professional fights. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Recognised for his achievements in the ring, Mitchell was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

And having kept a close eye on the sport over the last few decades, as a trainer and an analyst, Mitchell believes South African boxing can return to the lofty heights it previously reached.

The country does have a rich history on the professional circuit, having produced multiple world champions in various weight divisions, as well as the amateur arena, after earning 19 boxing medals at the Olympic Games between 1920 and 1960. But most of South Africa’s top pugilists have been reduced to contesting for lesser recognised belts in recent years, and the national team have not earned a single boxing medal at the Olympics since readmission 30 years ago.

Opportunities needed

However, though it has lost some of its quality, and therefore its popularity, in recent years, Mitchell remains confident boxing can reclaim the stage it previously held in the local sporting landscape.

What is required most, he feels, is for trainers, managers and promoters to ensure young fighters get the chances they need to show their worth and climb the global ladder.

“South African boxing has gone through its stages. In the Eighties we were great, in the Nineties we were average, but I think we’re coming back,” Mitchell said.

“We’ve got a lot of talent out there and we just need to expose them and give them opportunities.”