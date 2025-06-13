Bulls, Proteas and Sundowns carry SA hopes on world stage

From the roar of Loftus Versfeld to Lord’s in London and the Club World Cup in Asia, South African sports teams are in the global spotlight this week.

Young Bulls fans will be cheering on their team against Leinster tomorrow while watching on television. Picture: Gallo Images/Wessel Oosthuizen

South Africa’s reputation as a global sports powerhouse is on the line in three different places over the next few days and weeks, with Cup finals in three different sports.

Although there is a lot at stake, Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie believes SA has what it takes to beat the best.

Even as sports lovers are slowly coming down from the high of seeing two local runners, Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, win the men’s and women’s races in the 2025 Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, a feast of world-class sport awaits.

Proteas, Bulls and Sundowns on cusp of global glory

The Proteas are facing an uphill battle against Australia in the World Test Championship final being played at Lord’s in London.

The Bulls line up tomorrow against top Irish club Leinster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

And it will be Mamelodi Sundowns’ turn to raise the SA flag high when they begin their Fifa Club World Cup quest against Korea’s Ulsan HD on Wednesday.

A Sundowns fan in the stands during the Pyramids v Mamelodi Sundown CAF Champions League Final on June 1, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. Picture: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

A bunch of winners

McKenzie told The Citizen he was relaxed. “You know, we always win everything…”

His sentiments – and hopes – are shared by fanatical Bulls supporters for whom supporting their favourite team in light blue is more than just a passing fancy… it’s a religion.

No-one knows that better than former Bulls and Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer who, although born in Nelspruit, did his degrees at the University of Pretoria and played in its first XV rugby team before later becoming a coach of various teams, including the Bulls, and heading the Springbok coaching team.

He said being a Bulls supporter becomes part of a person’s DNA. Meyer has been with the Bulls from their lowest point to winning finals.

‘Bulls bigger than just a brand’

“One of my biggest moments or memories was during the Currie Cup semifinals qualifier and we drove back from playing Griquas.

“We found the fans queueing from the Loftus ticket office to Affies to buy a ticket for the semifinal and final. That’s where I realised the Bulls were bigger than just a brand, it was in their DNA.

“I feel so honoured to have been part of that because rugby was the one thing that could unite people,” he said.

Meyer said some Bulls fans have had requests from families to throw their loved one’s ashes on the field.

“At one stage they renovated Loftus and fans bought a piece of grass where they remember their favourite player scoring a try or making a tackle. To them it’s more than just rugby,” he said.

Big supporters

And 81-year-old Adrie Pitzer says he has not missed a game since 1985. Pitzer said besides his cousin, Gys Pitzer, who played hooker for the Springboks from 1967 to 1969, Naas Botha was his ultimate Bulls player of all time.

“Even when they lose, I still watch and will continue to support them, because there is no-one else like them. They are the team,” he said.

During the rugby season, fervent fans dress up in blue and braai along the streets of Pretoria in preparation for a game.

Former Bulls team manager Wynie Strydom said although he was retired and now lived in Cape Town, his blood will always be blue.

Proteas fans during day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground in London, England, on June 12, 2025. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

For the love of rugby

Strydom said the Bulls supporters are passionate because the team is one of the most passionate with the most Cup finals throughout it SA history.

“In 1998, when Joost van der Westhuizen was captain, we started a tradition where we printed their names instead of their surnames on their jerseys for a final match, which made it more special. Then you knew,” he said.

Former Bulls and rugby union player Gary Botha said the support from fans was motivating for any player.

“Not one player goes on the field to win second place. The stadium itself is just an object that players are used to, but filling it with sports fans and supporters with the human emotion factor changes the energy and atmosphere drastically,” he said.

Botha said a player plays for his team-mates and family but, most importantly, for the love of rugby and the supporters.

‘Just support us’

Bulls spokesperson Shanil Mangaroo has invited other teams and supporters to unite behind the Bulls tomorrow in the charge for the title.

“You don’t have to love us, just support us. We are the last South African team that has a shot. Join us, scream for us, support us and help us bring back that trophy to SA. Scream so loud that they can hear you in Ireland,” he said.

Mangaroo said he still gets goosebumps every time he steps into Loftus Versfeld Stadium 20 years into the job.

