Sundowns’ Williams optimistic ahead of Club World Cup

‘For us to be part and parcel of this is a massive achievement for the club and we will treat it as such,’ Williams said.

Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns arrives during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 19 April 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Ronwen Williams believes the time granted to rest and regroup following Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League heartbreak could prove invaluable as the team prepares for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilians departed South Africa on Sunday ahead of the expanded global tournament, which will be hosted in the United States of America. Sundowns are set to open their campaign against South Korean outfit Ulsan HD FC on 17 June at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando.

ALSO READ: OPINION: This week Bafana Bafana could leave you seeing double

Qualification to the competition comes as a reward for their consistent performances between 2021 and 2024 in Africa’s premier club tournament.

Williams is determined to move past the disappointment of their defeat to Pyramids FC in the Champions League final as Sundowns prepare to represent Africa among the 32 clubs competing on football’s biggest international stage.

“At the moment, the feeling is not good. The sadness and disappointment, you can still feel it amongst the group. It’s good for us that the coach gave us a few days off to just be away from each other,” Williams said.

“Because it has been a long season where we were playing every 3 days and traveling. The five to six days that we had eased the tension and we got time to spend with our loved ones to get our happiness back.

“Before we leave for the USA, I know that the happiness and excitement will be back because we know this is a massive tournament. For us to be part and parcel of this is a massive achievement for the club and we will treat it as such.”

This will be Masandawana’s second appearance on the world stage, having last featured in the competition in 2016 after being crowned African champions. Their maiden campaign ended in disappointment, with back-to-back defeats against Japan’s Kashima Antlers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea.

ALSO READ: Rulani speaks out on Pirates rumours

This year, the Betway Premiership champions have been drawn in Group F where they will face German giants Borussia Dortmund, Brazil’s Fluminense, and Ulsan. Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Esperance are the other three representatives from the African continent.