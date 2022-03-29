Laura Wolvaardt is new world number one ODI batter

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Star South African Proteas women’s cricketer Laura Wolvaardt has climbed to the number one position in the world ODI batting rankings.

The 22-year-old opening batter has been in wonderful form at the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand where she has helped the Proteas reach the semi-finals. Wolvaardt and her team-mates will be up against England in the last four on Thursday.

The right-handed batter has amassed 433 runs in seven innings, at a strike rate of 78, in the tournament. She has hit five 50s with a highest score of 90. Her exploits have taken her to the top spot in the world with 740 ranking points.

In second is Beth Mooney of Australia with 726 points and third is Meg Lanning, also of Australia, with 718 points.

South Africa is well represented in the women’s ODI rankings with fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp also featuring prominently.

Ismail (724 points) is the world’s third best bowler, according to the rankings. England’s Sophie Ecclestone (787 points) is ranked number one, with Australia’s Jess Jonassen (727 points) at number two.

Kapp is sixth best with 660 points and Ayabonga Khaka seventh with 650 points.

Kapp, who has starred with bat and ball at the World Cup, is the world’s third best all-rounder, with 359 points.

Australia’s Ellyse Perry is ranked first, with England’s Natalie Scriver second.

In the first semi-final at the World Cup on Wednesday Australia take on the West Indies, while on Thursday it’s the Proteas against England.