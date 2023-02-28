Aiden Markram after 115 against Windies: ‘Like starting on a clean slate’

Ross Roche

Aiden Markram admitted that he was grateful to have been given a chance to start again on a clean slate, after he scored a century on the opening day of the first Test between the Proteas and West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Markram stroked his way to his sixth international ton, before falling for 115, as the Proteas reached the close of play on 314/8.

Markram had been dropped from the Proteas Test side that competed in Australia in December and January after a poor run of form, but was brought back into the mix by new Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad.

“For me personally it was a good thing (to be left out). Today almost felt like starting on a clean slate.

“Things seem to work out quite weirdly sometimes,” explained Markram at the after play press conference.

‘Heartbroken’

“I was obviously heartbroken not to be in Australia, but I was given clear reasons why I wasn’t on the tour and I was happy with those reasons.

“As batters we need runs on the board and if you’re not scoring runs in a team that wants to compete and be the best in the world, your position should be under scrutiny. So it worked out kind of nicely in hindsight, but I am just extremely grateful to be back in the mix today.”

There was a heart stopping moment when Markram was on 99, with the West Indies reviewing a caught behind shout after he was given not out by the umpire, but the replay showed the ball missing the bat and flicking off his shoulder.

The relief was then fully evident on his face when he punched the very next ball through the offside for four to bring up an emotional three figures.

The West Indies players celebrate a wicket against South Africa on Tuesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

‘I was fighting the tears’

“I was fighting them (tears) a bit. It meant quite a lot to me. It’s been a strange journey but I am grateful that it worked out,” admitted Markram.

“It always seems to be a bit more special when you do it (score a century) at your home venue with some friends and family here. So there was a lot of relief going through me as well which I think is what it all boiled down to.”

Markram also hailed the role of new Proteas coach Conrad on his return to form, saying that being given full backing as the Proteas Test opener gave him a lot of confidence.

“It does make a difference (receiving that backing). I have come quite a long way now with the coach and we have a really good relationship and understanding between the two of us. I think it’s always great when a coach backs you like that, it gives you that extra bit of confidence,” said Markram.

“You also want to do him justice for backing you like that. I think that’s one of the coach’s biggest strengths. He is always clear in his messaging and you always know exactly where you stand. He also has his reasons for that, so I am grateful that he backs me and I had another chance today.”

SA20 form

Markram’s form and success in the inaugural edition of the SA20 competition, where he led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title, and was named player of the tournament, also gave him a boost ahead of the Test series.

“It is obviously very different but I suppose when you have a few runs under the belt you can take a certain amount of confidence from it.

“The SA20 as we have all said was a great competition and we finished nicely as a team and those happy and good vibes do carry forward,” said Markram.

“I think it did help though that I had a bit of time away from the Test stuff to pretty much start again on a clean slate.”

