Top order collapse ‘not ideal’ as Proteas seek 250 target for Windies — Nortje

Ross Roche

The Proteas need a lead of at least 250 runs on a misbehaving wicket to give them the best possible chance of winning the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion, according to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

After the Proteas were bowled out for 342 in their first innings on day two’s morning session, the Windies then responded with 212 all out, thanks in large part to Nortje’s fourth Test five wicket haul, with him finishing with figures of 5/36.

This gave the South Africans a big 130-run lead, only for their top order to fall apart spectacularly as the Proteas reached the close of play on 49/4 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 179-runs.

‘Not ideal’

First innings centurion Aiden Markram (35no) will have the massive task of guiding the middle and lower order on day three on Thursday to try and get them to a competitive total.

Bowler Anrich Nortje of the Proteas claimed a five-for on Wednesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

“It’s definitely not ideal (the top order collapse). But we still have the middle order and Aiden’s been looking really good. So we still have the batters to get us a proper lead. Hopefully we can get one or two guys in and take the lead to 250 plus,” said Nortje after the day’s play.

“I don’t know if that will be enough but I think it will. It is definitely competitive, but the more we can get the better. I think 250 plus is a really good score, especially the way it (the wicket) looks like it’s misbehaving at this stage.”

‘Partnership will be crucial’

Nortje continued: “Hopefully on Thursday we can come up with a partnership. Having a partnership is going to be crucial for us. We bat to 11, I am at 11 so we go all the way down,” Nortje claimed with a laugh). “I’m joking. But hopefully we can get one or two partnerships and get a decent lead.”

“We will take anything. Obviously runs on the board are important. But hopefully we can come out strong. The middle order has been doing well, whether it is domestically in leagues or wherever it is. So hopefully they can come out tomorrow (on Thursday) and stamp their authority.”