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Australia opt to bowl first in second Test as Proteas hand debut to Ackerman

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

18 October 2026

09:46 am

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The South African team shows three changes from the side that lost the first Test.

Marques Ackerman

Marques Ackerman will debut for South Africa on Sunday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

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Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Test against South Africa, starting in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Australia are 1-0 up in the three-match series having won the first Test in Durban by 214 runs.

South Africa have handed batter Marques Ackerman a debut. He will open the innings with Aiden Markram, with Ryan Rickelton, who has taken over the wicket-keeping duties from Kyle Verreynne, batting down the order.

Middle-order batter Matthew Breetzke is back in the side after playing a Test in 2024 and 2025.

The other change from the first Test is fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returns after recovering from a hamstring niggle.

The four South African squad players to miss out are Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Verreynne.

The Australian team shows just one change from the Durban match, with Scott Boland coming in for spinner Nathan Lyon.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Australia: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood.

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