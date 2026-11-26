Eathan Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren and JJ Basson have received call-ups for the white-ball outings against the tourists.

Proteas seam bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against Bangladesh due to injury.

The Proteas, fresh off their 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh, next face the tourists in ODI and T20 series’.

Coetzee, who was named in both the ODI and T20 squads, sustained an adductor muscle injury while playing for the Lions in their First Class Series match against the North West Dragons.

Maphaka recently suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training, and as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn from both the T20 squad and the South Africa A squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions.

Knights paceman Tiaan van Vuuren has earned his maiden call-up to the ODI squad, replacing Coetzee, while Titans all-rounder Eathen Bosch and uncapped Lions fast bowler JJ Basson have been added to the T20 squad.

The three-match ODI series between the Proteas and Bangladesh gets underway on Tuesday 1 December with the first match in kuGompo City, with the next two matches taking place in Gqeberha (Friday 4 December) and Cape Town (Monday 7 December).

The T20 series matches take place in Kimberley (Thursday 10 December), Benoni (Saturday 12 December) and Centurion (Sunday 13 December).

Squads

Proteas ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Tiaan van Vuuren.

Proteas T20 squad: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), JJ Basson, Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen