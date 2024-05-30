Bowlers rattled, but will be ready, says Proteas coach

Players with niggles are on track to recover in time before the SA team's first T20 World Cup match.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has not been at his best since returning from a back injury. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

While there are some concerns, head coach Rob Walter is confident the Proteas bowling attack will be ready to hit their straps at the T20 World Cup.

After returning from a back injury earlier this year, fast bowler Anrich Nortje struggled to find form and was sidelined by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals for a month before being released to the national squad last week.

He missed out on the first of three T20 matches against West Indies in Kingston. In the other two games last weekend he failed to take a wicket and gave away 47 runs from six overs at an economy rate of 12.16.

Nortje ‘not too far away’

Walter nonetheless felt Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers on the international circuit, was on the verge of regaining his form ahead of their first T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in New York on Monday.

“I’ve spent a week with him (Nortje) and I genuinely don’t feel he’s too far away,” Walter said.

“The conditions (in West Indies) were tough for a fast bowler, and we came up against a side who were pretty brutal if you were off the mark… so he’s probably landed himself in a perfect storm, which in many ways can harden you and get you even more ready.

“But a world-class performer finds a way and I have no doubt he will.”

Other bowlers good to go

Meanwhile, seamer Ottneil Baartman picked up a niggle in Jamaica, but Walter believed he too would be ready.

Experienced bowler Kagiso Rabada was also recently sent home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a lower limb infection, but Cricket SA said he should recover in time.

“The players with niggles should be good to go… and we’ll assess at training, but everything seems to be on track,” Walter said.

With a fit bowling attack, and a strong batting line-up, Walter believed the Proteas had the ability to challenge for their first World Cup title.

‘We can win’

While their build-up had been patchy, with half the squad missing a training camp in Pretoria and last week’s West Indies series due to IPL commitments, he felt they were capable of lifting the trophy.

“I absolutely believe we can win this World Cup. We’ve got the players to do that,” he said.

“Other teams are also in a similar situation to us, so we can’t bemoan our situation. We rather have to focus on what’s in front of us.”