Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
5 Nov 2022
9:01 am
Brevis all the rage; critics all up in arms about Bavuma
Ken Borland
How quickly things can change in cricket is one of the prime attractions of the game; the vacillating fortunes are why players are always entreated to mine a good run of form for as long as they can.
Gerald Coetzee (right) did everything but get Dewald Brevis (left) out in the CSA T20 Challenge semi-final between the Northerns Titans and Free State Knights in Potchefstroom.
Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
