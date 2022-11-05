Ken Borland
5 Nov 2022
Cricket

Brevis all the rage; critics all up in arms about Bavuma

Ken Borland

How quickly things can change in cricket is one of the prime attractions of the game; the vacillating fortunes are why players are always entreated to mine a good run of form for as long as they can.


Gerald Coetzee (right) did everything but get Dewald Brevis (left) out in the CSA T20 Challenge semi-final between the Northerns Titans and Free State Knights in Potchefstroom. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Five days ago, Dewald Brevis was all the rage as the most exciting T20 talent anyone had ever seen, while Temba Bavuma’s continued presence at the top of the order for South Africa at the T20 World Cup had people all up in arms, many of them enraged, judging by social media comments. This weekend, however, Brevis will open the batting for the Northerns Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge final with his mortality exposed, having looked all at sea against the sheer pace of Free State Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee in their semi-final. Bavuma will open the batting...

