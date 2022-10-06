Brilliant batting of Miller & Klaasen lifts SA on obviously tough pitch

Ken Borland

The outstanding batting of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen lifted South Africa to a defendable 249/4 in 40 overs in the first ODI against India in Lucknow on Thursday, the pair combining for an unbeaten partnership of 139 in 17.4 overs for the fifth wicket.

With rain delaying the start of play for an hour-and-45-minutes, conditions were obviously going to be tricky against the new ball for the Proteas after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat. But the pitch also turned sharply, and Klaasen and Miller came together with South Africa struggling on 110/4 in the 23rd over.

But the skill and composure of the duo was exceptional as they first of all stopped the rot and then cut loose towards the end, scoring 85 runs in the last 10 overs. The in-form Miller struck a fiery 75 not out off 63 balls, with five fours and three sixes, while Klaasen was unbeaten on 74 off 65 deliveries, a fine supporting act that saw him hit six fours and a couple of sixes.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan had done well to survive the ball seaming around in the first 10 overs and they put on 49 for the first wicket.

Knocked over

But then India knocked over three batsmen inside four overs as the Proteas slipped to 71/3.

Malan had led a charmed life, coming extremely close to being trapped lbw on the second ball of the innings, playing and missing often, and being dropped at slip by Shubnam Gill off Shardul Thakur on 17. He showed fight, however, so it was disappointing when his dismissal for 22 was soft, chipping Thakur (8-1-35-2) to midwicket, where Shreyas Iyer took a good leaping catch.

Temba Bavuma (8) then saw his middle-stump knocked over by Thakur, who jagged a scrambled-seam delivery back a long way through the gate, although the batsman was also driving a long way away from his body.

Aiden Markram was then also bowled through the gate, for a five-ball duck, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ripping a delivery back into the right-hander.

But De Kock’s October return to form continued to impress as he held the top-order together, showing great fight in conditions that were not conducive for free-scoring and making 48 off 54 balls.

