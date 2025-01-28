Pretoria Capitals crush Super Kings to stay in SA20 playoff hunt

The Capitals win moves them onto 14 points, just one point behind the Joburg Super Kings in fourth place on the SA20 log with two pool games to play.

Pretoria Capitals fast bowler Gideon Peters celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali of Joburg Super Kings during their SA20 match at SuperSport in Centurion on Tuesday night. Picture: Sportzpics

The Pretoria Capitals powered their way to a thumping bonus point six wicket win over the Joburg Super Kings to keep in the SA20 playoff hunt, in their match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday night.

The second from bottom Capitals knew that a loss would see them drop out of the running, while a win for the Super Kings would have seen them qualify for the playoffs, with two pool games for both teams remaining.

But in the end the bonus point win has seen the Capitals move onto 14 points, just one behind the Super Kings in the fourth and final playoff spot, which will make both sides run in a thrilling one.

“We are very happy with the win. It has been a tough (past) few games, so we are excited to get that bonus point and hopefully we can take it forward,” said Capitals captain Kyle Verreynne after the match.

“We were nice and clinical with the ball, started really well and just sort of pressed on from that. With the bat I know we lost a couple of wickets but I thought the guys that finished it off were awesome.

“So it felt like a really good wholesome team performance and I think that is probably what is most pleasing going into the last two games.”

Brilliant bowling

The home side’s win was built around a brilliant bowling performance that restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99/9 in their 20 overs.

The visitors innings was a complete mess as it never got going, with them losing regular wickets over their 20 overs.

The Capitals bowling attack was in top form, with almost all the bowlers being miserly, while Migael Pretorius, 3/22, led the wicket taking effort, followed by Gideon Peters, 2/15, and Senuran Muthusamy, 2/15.

The Super Kings batting order was basically a list of single figure scores, with only three batters getting into double figures, as Jonny Bairstow top scored with 30 off 32 balls, followed by Faf du Plessis, 14 off 13, and Donovan Ferreira, 14 off 16.

The chase was then a regularly straightforward affair, led by Marques Ackerman, 39 off 22 balls (5×4; 1×6), while Kyle Verreynne, 17 off 13 (2×4) and Will Jacks, 15 off nine (2×6), chipped in at the top of the order to get them off to a good start that made the bonus point easily attainable.

Super Kings bowler Lutho Sipamla did continue his good form despite the result, leading the bowling effort with a solid 3/26 in his four overs.

The Super Kings next host the table topping Paarl Royals at the Wanderers on Thursday, while the Capitals host second placed MI Cape Town at SuperSport Park on Friday.