Capitals stun home team Royals in low-scoring SA20 game in Paarl

It was hard-going in Paarl on a slow pitch.

Led by an excellent bowling display from captain Keshav Maharaj, the Pretoria Capitals beat Paarl Royals in a low-scoring SA20 match in Paarl on Saturday.

This despite a fighting 45 from the home team’s captain, David Miller.

Set a target of 139 to win, Paarl were restricted to just 117/6 after their 20 overs, giving the Capitals a win by 21 runs.

Maharaj picked up 2/14 in four, while all the other bowlers chipped in with good performances as well.

Rubin Hermann with 35 (37) was the only other Paarl batter to cause the Capitals bowlers a few headaches.

The Capitals, with back-to-back wins, are now well and truly back in the hunt for the playoffs and possible top two finish.

Earlier, the Capitals, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 138/9 in their 20 overs thanks mainly to a lower order 42 not out off 35 balls from Sherfane Rutherford.

Shai Hope made 22 at the top of the order, but no one else was able to get past 12.

The Capitals never got going but their total proved to very competitive, and good enough in the end, on the slow pitch.

The Royals’ best bowlers were Hardus Viljoen, Dan Lawrence and Sikander Raza, who each picked up two wickets.