Title holders MI Cape Town gain momentum on comeback trail

The visitors earned a 36-run victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

Defending champions MI Cape Town continued to build momentum on Saturday night, picking up their second straight win as they continued their comeback in the chase for the SA20 playoffs.

After going without a win in their first five matches of the campaign, the title holders proved they were turning things around by beating Joburg Super Kings at Newlands earlier this week.

And they went on to win the return fixture at the Wanderers at the weekend, triumphing by 36 runs over the Super Kings.

MI Cape Town innings

Batting first after winning the toss, MI Cape Town were anchored by opening batter Ryan Rickelton, who carried his bat.

Rickelton contributed 113 runs off 60 balls – the third T20 century of his career – and he was well backed by fellow opener Rassie van der Dussen who hit 65 off 32 in a 129-run partnership for the first wicket.

The duo laid a solid foundation for the hosts as they went on to compile 234/3.

Joburg Super Kings innings

In response, the Super Kings were restricted to 198/5, with the Cape Town bowlers piling on the pressure from the start of their chase.

Opening batter James Vince bashed 77 off 43 and middle-order batter Dian Forrester made an unbeaten 80 off 42, but it was not enough to keep their team in the hunt.

The visiting attack was spearheaded by spinner George Linde, who took 2/30, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who grabbed 2/34.

While MI Cape Town climbed to fifth place in the SA20 standings with their second win in seven matches, the Super Kings remained in second place, two points behind log leaders Sunrisers Eastern Cape.