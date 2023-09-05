Cricket September 5, 2023 | 4:20 pm

Home » Sport » Cricket

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

5 Sep 2023

04:20 pm

Coach calls De Kock ‘a magnificent player’ after player announces ODI retirement

By AFP

The opening batter will turn his attention to T20 cricket after the World Cup in India.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock will soon call time on his ODI career. Picture: EPA-EFE/Linda Higginson

South Africa coach Rob Walter said on Tuesday that Quinton de Kock has “unfinished business” after it was announced that the wicketkeeper will retire from one-day international cricket after the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5.

De Kock’s pending retirement was revealed during the announcement of South Africa’s 15-man squad in Bloemfontein, where South Africa start a five-match ODI series against Australia on Thursday.

‘Magnificent player’

“Quinny has been a magnificent player for South Africa in 50-over cricket,” said Walter in backing De Kock, 30, to finish his ODI career in style.

De Kock will play in Australia’s Big Bash League in December, which will clash with a one-day series against India.

A former captain in all three international formats, De Kock retired from Test cricket in 2022.

De Kock will remain available for T20 internationals.

Walter said there was “still water to go under the bridge” regarding De Kock’s availability for a T20I series against India, which will precede the ODI series.

“In the ever-changing world of cricket there is going to be an inevitable clash between leagues and international cricket,” said Walter.

“If we aren’t flexible we are going to lose players from the international game.”

Coetzee’s got ‘fire in his belly’

Promising fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, 22, is one of eight players who will be playing in their first World Cup.

He appeared emotional when his name was announced at a ceremony in his home town.

“He’s got fire in his belly,” said Walter.

Fellow fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who had not initially been named in an 18-man squad for the series against Australia, was selected after struggling with a left knee injury.

South Africa named six fast bowlers in their squad and only two specialist spin bowlers.

“Our strength has been in fast bowling and we want to be able to have four high-quality fast bowlers on the park in most situations,” said Walter. “That is why we have gone with extra fast bowlers.”

South Africa’s first World Cup match will be against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

ALSO READ: Proteas searching for ‘cohesion and synergy’ at World Cup, says Bavuma

Read more on these topics

proteas cricket team quinton de kock Rob Walter

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe