Six uncapped players named in Proteas ODI squad for tri-nations opener

The tri-nations series will be the last opportunity for the Proteas to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

Top-order batter Matthew Breetzke, seen here in action for Northamptonshire, is one of six uncapped players in the Proteas ODI squad. Picture: MI News/NurPhoto/AFP

The Proteas will rely on a second-string squad for their first match of a tri-nations series against Pakistan and New Zealand next week, with multiple first-choice players still tied up with SA20 commitments.

While the series will be the last opportunity for the national ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament, they will only be at full strength later next week.

For their opening match of the series, to be played against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday, head coach Rob Walter has included six uncapped players in the 12-man squad.

Batters Matthew Breetzke and Meeka-eel Prince, bowlers Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy, and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana will all be eager to make their ODI debuts.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has made a full recovery from a left hamstring strain and will strengthen the Proteas attack, Walter confirmed, while the side will be led by experienced skipper Temba Bavuma.

The squad for the remainder of the tri-nations series will be announced on Sunday, following the SA20 final on Saturday.

Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peter, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Tri-nations fixtures (SA times)

Saturday, 8 February (11am)

Pakistan vs New Zealand – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



Monday, 10 February (6.30am)

New Zealand vs South Africa – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



Wednesday, 12 February (11am)

Pakistan vs South Africa – The National Stadium, Karachi



Friday, 14 February (11am)

Final: TBC v TBC – The National Stadium, Karachi