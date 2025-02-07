Ngidi, Shamsi added to Proteas’ ODI squad

The matches in the tri-nations series will be the last for the Proteas before the start of the Champions Trophy.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 03: Tabraiz Shamsi (C) and Lungi Ngidi (R) of South Africa having a chat during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

Experienced white ball cricketers, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, have been added to the Proteas’ One Day International squad for the first match of the tri-nations series against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday.

The other team taking part in the series is Pakistan.

The South African team that will be in action against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday includes six uncapped players. This is due to several first-choice men still being involved in the SA20 competition this weekend.

Ngidi and Shamsi come into the squad following the news that Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the tour, as well as the Champions Trophy which will follow the tri-nations series.

Newcomers

Anrich Nortje has also not been included in the Champions Trophy squad due to an injury.

Batters Matthew Breetzke and Meeka-eel Prince, bowlers Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy, and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana will all be eager to make their ODI debuts on Monday.

The squad for the remainder of the tri-nations series will be announced on Sunday, following the SA20 final on Saturday.

After Monday’s match against New Zealand, the Proteas will take on Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, with the final on Friday.

The Champions Trophy gets under way on Wednesday, 19 February, with the Proteas’ first match on Friday, 21 February against Afghanistan.

Proteas squad for Monday’s match against New Zealand:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.