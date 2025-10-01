Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

OPINION: Let’s cross fingers and hope — a World Cup trophy is within reach again

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

1 October 2025

01:26 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Proteas women will play their first group match of the World Cup on Friday.

Proteas women

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas team at the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

So, here we go again…

Another Cricket World Cup and another chance to win a title, with South African fans crossing their fingers and holding their breaths in hope.

Of course, the national men’s team won the World Test Championship earlier this year, but the nation’s drought continues in World Cup tournaments, and the Proteas women will be hoping to break the duck by lifting the title at the 50-over global showpiece which got underway in India on Tuesday.

The national women’s side have been consistent at World Cups in recent years. In the 50-over and T20 formats, they have reached the playoffs at five of the six tournaments they have played since 2017.

However, while they progressed to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024, they have never made it past the semifinals at the quadrennial 50-over tournament.

Proteas in good form

Fortunately, they seem to be hitting their straps at the right time and will head into the latest edition of the ODI spectacle off a good run of form.

They have since won five of the last seven matches they have played against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan (all away from home). And the Proteas batters have been particularly impressive, with opener Tazmin Brits, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and captain Laura Wolvaardt all hitting centuries during their 2-1 series victory over Pakistan in Lahore last month.

But the reality is that they will need to punch above their weight if they want to challenge for the title.

Over the last two years they have played 12 matches against the four teams ranked higher than them – Australia, England, India and New Zealand – and they have won only two of those games.

So they won’t enter the five-week tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy, but they will be confident of putting up a fight, and Proteas fans will again be hoping they go all the way.

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa will play their first group stage match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup against England in Guwahati on Friday.

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Malema claims guilty verdict a ‘badge of honour’, vows to appeal
News Nathi Mthethwa did not have protection detail at time of death, Dirco says
Politics Malema guilty of gun charges
News Inside the remains of Zoo Lake bowls clubhouse gutted by fire [VIDEO]
South Africa Good news for Sassa social grant recipients using gold and black cards

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp