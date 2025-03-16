Dolphins beat Boland to secure One-Day Cup title

The visitors chased down their 248-run target with five balls to spare.

Dolphins batters Jon-Jon Smuts and Khaya Zondo during the One-Day Cup final against Boland. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

After sneaking into the playoffs, the Dolphins took full advantage of the opportunity, going all the way as they beat Boland by four wickets on Sunday in the CSA One-Day Cup final in Paarl.

Set a target of 248 runs to win, the visitors were anchored by opening batter JJ Smuts, who hit 91 runs off 111 balls in an innings which included 11 fours.

He was well supported by Khaya Zondo (who made 45 runs), as the duo shared 78 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Zondo and Smuts fell, Hanu Viljoen carried the Dolphins over the line with a patient 35 not out, as he guided his team to 248/6 with five balls to spare.

Spin bowler Siyabonga Mahima was the best of Boland bowlers, taking 3/25, but while the hosts put up a fight, they were unable to pin back the Dolphins line-up.

Boland innings

Earlier, after they won the toss and sent Boland in to bat, the Dolphins bowlers ripped through the home team’s top order, reducing them to 23/4 in the 12th over.

Boland managed to launch a recovery, however, led by middle-order batters Clyde Fortuin (54 off 64), Ayabulela Gqamane (69 off 77) and Imran Manack (54 not out off 39) who all contributed half-centuries.

But the Dolphins attack combined well, ultimately restricting their opposition to 247/8 in their 50 overs.

Experienced spinners Prenelan Subrayen (2/35) and Keshav Maharaj (2/36) took two wickets each, spearheading the attack, while promising seamers Tristan Luus (2/32) and Andile Simelane (2/45) also grabbed two scalps apiece.

Clawing their way back

The Dolphins, who lost to Boland by six wickets in the round-robin stage of the competition, had initially thought they were out of the playoffs.

However, the Warriors were docked points for not achieving quota targets and slipped down the standings, opening the door for the KZN side.

The Dolphins grabbed their chance, defeating the Titans by 65 runs in a home qualifier in Durban earlier this week before going on to beat Boland, reclaiming the trophy they last lifted when they shared it with the Lions in 2021.