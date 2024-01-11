Durban’s Super Giants v Mumbai Indians Cape Town: All you need to know

More rain is expected in Durban on Thursday but fans will hope it clears up so that the competition can get under way.

The second match of the second season of the SA20 competition is set to be battled out between the bottom two sides from last year’s inaugural edition, as Durban’s Super Giants host Mumbai Indians Cape Town on Thursday.

The opening match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on Wednesday night was washed out after persistent rain.

ALSO READ: SA20 – All the squad news and fixtures

More rain is expected in Durban on Thursday but fans and players will be hoping it clears up so that the competition can officially get under way.

Here are all the details about the match in Durban

Where and what time: Kingsmead, first ball 5:30pm

Who’s playing: Durban’s Super Giants from Durban against Mumbai Indians Cape Town from Cape Town.

How to watch: Supersport, channel 212

Squads:

DSG: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

MI CT: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Players to watch:

For the hosts Proteas short format star Heinrich Klaasen will be a key player in their attempt to better their fifth place finish in last year’s tournament and try and make the knockouts this time round.

Quinton de Kock, who comes off a poor Big Bash tournament Down Under, will be eager to bounce back in SA, while captain Keshav Maharaj, recent Proteas addition Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will all have big parts to play.

On the international front West Indian power hitter Nicholas Pooran is set to make his competition debut, while England pace bowler Reece Topley will be keen to impress.

For their Cape Town side their international contingent will be key with West Indian superstar Kieron Pollard taking over the captaincy from the injured Rashid Khan, and English big hitter Liam Livingstone and all-rounder Sam Curran keen to light up the competition.

The local superstar in the team is Proteas pace express Kagiso Rabada and he will be backed up by rsing talent Dewald Brevis, Beuran Hendricks and George Linde who will all be eager to impress.

Last season:

In their first match at Newlands the hosts batted first and scored 152/8 with Grant Roelofsen scoring 52 while Reece Topley picked up 2/27. DSG then chased down the score with five wickets in hand thanks to a quick fire 36 off 22 balls from Heinrich Klaasen.

In the second match at Kingsmead MI CT batted first again and managed 165/5 with Rassie van der Dussen top scoring with 43 and Dwaine Pretorius picking up 2/38. Despite Kagiso Rabada’s superb 3/22 in four overs DSG were still able to chase down the score with five wickets in hand, largely thanlks to Quinton de Kock’s 63 off 41 balls.