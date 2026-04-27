Proteas women win fifth T20 against India, take series 4-1

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was in excellent form once again, scoring 92 not out.

An excellent 92 not out by captain Laura Wolvaardt, backed up by brilliant bowling by the Proteas women’s team allowed them to cruise to a 23 run win against India in the fifth T20 match between the teams in Benoni on Monday.

The victory secured a 4-1 series win for the South Africans.

Wolvaardt and Co will next be in action in the T20 World Cup in England in June.

Asked to chase 156 for victory in front of a decent crowd at Willowmoore Park, India were restricted to 132/8 in their 20 overs.

Only middle order batter Bharti Fulmali settled on the pitch and was able to get a decent score, 40 off 30 balls.

The wickets fell at regular intervals with no meaningful partnerships.

But the South Africans bowled excellently, with Nonkululeko Mlaba taking 2/15 in her four overs, while Nadine de Klerk took 2/26 in three. Eliz-Mari Marx grabbed 1/12 in three, Chloe Tryon 1/28 in four, and Ayabonga Khaka 1/29 in four.

Earlier, Wolvaardt, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, was the mainstay of the South African innings, with no other batter able to put together a meaningful knock.

The Proteas captain carried her bat with a stunning 92 not out off 56 balls. Suné Luus made 23 at the top of the order for an opening stand of 75 with her captain but when she was out in the ninth over the wickets tumbled.

In the end, the Proteas posted 155/6 in their 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers did well, with Renuka Singh, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma each picking up two wickets.