SA20 chief Graeme Smith: ‘We are excited to be playing in new festive season window’

SA20 season four will be taking place over a new festive window, with Boxing Day, Old Year's and New Year's games to look forward to.

Former Proteas captain and SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith is looking forward to the competition’s new festive playing window, and is excited to see how it plays out with a number of unknowns over the month-long tournament.

The first three seasons of the SA20 all started around January 10 and concluded around the same day in February, but season four now kicks off on December 26 and concludes on January 25.

Traditionally the Proteas would be playing a Boxing Day Test in SA, but with no festive season international fixtures scheduled this year, the SA20 took the chance to move up their start window, with the T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting in early February, also playing a part in the decision.

No internationals

“We knew for a long time that there wasn’t going to be any international cricket in this window. We sat down with Cricket South Africa about two years ago and we tried to figure out where the FTP (international cricket’s Future Tours Programme) was, and where we could fit (the SA20) in the calendar cycle,” explained Smith.

“With the (T20) World Cup starting in February (when the SA20 knockouts have previously been held), it gave us an opportunity to come slightly forward and start on Boxing Day. So we are very excited.

“But from our perspective there are a lot of unknowns as well. Having Boxing Day and Old Years eve games, having a New Year’s game in Joburg … It brings up unique challenges with people traveling (on holiday) to different parts of the country.”

Smith continued: “So there were a lot of things that we had to factor in and consider. A tournament of this scale is not something that just arrives overnight. We have to get everything ready to go and in place pre-December holidays.

“But we are very excited and what we are starting to see is that the fans are excited as well. Ticketing has progressed well up until this point, and there is a lot of buzz and hype around this tournament. So those are all positives for us going into the (new) season.”

Start-end Newlands

This season the SA20 opening game and final will be held in Mother City, the home of defending champs MI Cape Town, which should bring plenty of excitement to cricketing fans in the city.

The competition knockouts, including the final have always been held at a neutral venue, with the Wanderers in Joburg hosting the final in seasons one and three, while Newlands hosted it in season two, and they are back as hosts for season four.

However, the opening match of the competition is always held at the defending champs’ stadium, which in season two and three was St George’s Park in Gqeberha, home of the Sunrisers, and is now being played in Cape Town.

“The final (tickets) went up for sale a slightly earlier than previously and it sold out very quickly, which shows that it is becoming a real event in our season,” said Smith.

“Educating on neutral venues and the challenges of that in the playoff stage has probably been one of our biggest challenges, and we see that tracking a lot better this season. So I am excited to see the final, and Newlands is obviously an iconic stadium.

“It’s a Sunday final this time, and with MI (Cape Town) being defending champions the opening game is in Cape Town as well. It’s the holiday season in Cape Town and they have a great fan base, so I think it’s going to be a great vibe come boxing day.”