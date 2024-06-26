More excitement than nerves in Proteas team, says Markram ahead of semi-final

The SA cricket team will take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup semi-finals early on Thursday.

The Proteas cricket team are one win away from playing in an ICC limited overs final. Picture: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Though Proteas captain Aiden Markram says there are some nerves in the camp ahead of the team’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (2.30am), everyone in the squad is also fairly relaxed and looking forward to the match.

The Proteas have never reached a final of a T20 or ODI World Cup though they have often been among the favourites to lift the title.

Should Markram’s team beat recent newcomers to the world game, Afghanistan, they will face either India or England in the final this weekend.

‘Excitement’

“There are no nerves from what I’ve sensed, though a few nerves would be okay because one doesn’t want to downplay the importance of the game, but it’s more excitement that I’m feeling,” said Markram ahead of the match.

“We’re excited to go one step further. Everyone is actually pretty relaxed … and that’s probably down to the fact we’ve been tracking well for the last 12 months to two years.”

The Proteas have won all seven of their matches at the tournament so far, a number of them tight matches and have yet to fully fire. The bowling department has been good, while the batters have performed with mixed results. Markram himself has yet to contribute a big score and he says he hopes things can change in the next two games.

“We haven’t played the complete game yet … sometimes due to the conditions, and in other games the batters have given it away. The bowlers have been good though.

“As any player would want to do, it’s always nice to do well in big games, in knockout cricket,” said the skipper.

“I’d like it (if I could score a big one), fingers crossed. But, we all know how this game unfolds, and it’s not all about me. But hopefully we can do something special in next few days.”

‘Do something special’

Markram added there was a lot of trust among the Proteas players, with them having been together for a few years now.

“We’ve experienced a lot together in different environments and that probably makes a big difference.

“We trust each other, back each other, and are happy to put it all on the line and that’s helped us.

“The promise we’ve made to each other as a team is to have good energy and a good attitude and we’re excited now to perhaps do something special.”