T20 Women’s World Cup: Five Proteas players that need to fire

Ross Roche

The Proteas women get their ICC T20 Women’s World Cup campaign under way when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday night.

They will be eager to pick up a strong win to get their campaign off to the perfect start and take a positive step towards the title.

Here are five key players who will need to be firing if they are to challenge for the World Cup.

Chloe Tryon

The Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon is arguably their batting lynchpin and most important player in their middle order. Tryon is by far their most explosive batter and comes into the tournament in red hot form.

She cracked an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls to help the Proteas beat India in the Tri Series final last week, and then hammered her way to 65 off just 23 balls against England in a World Cup warm-up on Monday, showing just how devastating she can be. She is also a useful bowler.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is the Proteas star all-rounder and her performances will be key if they are to progress into the knockouts of the competition.

As she has gotten older Kapp’s batting has become more prominent, and although she used to bat in the lower order, she now bats at the top usually coming in at number three.

She often opens the bowling or is first change and she will need to be at her very best to help the Proteas in their quest for the World Cup.

Shabnim Ismail

Proteas veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail is definitely in the twilight of her international career and how much longer she will be available for the team is unknown. She will be eager to try and finish on the best possible note and a home triumph in the Women’s T20 World Cup would be the perfect way.

As an opening bowler Ismail is an integral part of the Proteas trying to get off to a strong start with the ball, while she also has a tendency to make important breakthroughs when needed.

Nonkululeko Mlaba and Shabnim Ismail will be key for the Proteas. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Rising Proteas spin bowling star Nonkululeko Mlaba just keeps getting better and better.

The young 22-year-old has risen to second on the ICC Women’s T20 bowling rankings and is all set to become the Proteas’ next star. Her penchant for wickets and impressive economy rate will be vitally important for the team as they try to win the World Cup.

Mlaba is poised to become the future of the team and a top performance in the World Cup will go a long way towards that.

Sune Luus

Proteas captain Sune Luus will be integral in the team’s success over the tournament.

Luus stepped into the massive shoes vacated by Dane van Niekerk when she was injured in 2021 and she will be under even more pressure now that Van Niekerk was left out of the showpiece event.

Luus led the Proteas to an impressive semifinal finish at the 50-over World Cup last year, and she has hopefully picked up even more experience since then that will help her during their home World Cup.