Proteas women bowl first against India in rain-delayed World Cup final

2 November 2025

Both teams are aiming to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Women's Cricket World Cup final

Team captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt pose with the trophy ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup final between SA and India in Mumbai. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa won the toss and chose to field in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final against hosts India in Mumbai on Sunday.

The start of the match was delayed by two hours due to rain, but no overs were lost, and provided there were no more weather disruptions, a full game of 50 overs a side was expected to be played.

Both teams remained unchanged from the semifinals, though India made some switches in their batting line-up for the trophy contest.

In the penultimate round earlier this week, the Proteas thumped England by 125 runs in Guwahati and India beat defending champions Australia by five wickets in Mumbai.

Teams

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

