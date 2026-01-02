Hard-fought win gives in-form JSK ‘great confidence’, says Gleeson

The Super Kings were on top of the SA20 table after going unbeaten in three matches.

With the Joburg Super Kings having maintained their composure under pressure, veteran seam bowler Richard Gleeson says their narrow victory over Durban’s Super Giants has given the high-flying team an additional boost in confidence.

While both sides racked up 205 runs in their SA20 clash at the Wanderers on Thursday night, the Super Kings managed to snatch the win in a super over.

In the first super over, Gleeson restricted the Super Giants to just five runs, and Rilee Rossouw went on to bash two boundaries from three balls to give the hosts the win in the hard-fought encounter.

“Games like this are probably more important for the campaign. You don’t want easy wins in each game,” said Gleeson, a former England international.

“They (easy games) are great but it’s moments like these where you’re under pressure, where you have to fall back on your skills, and it gives you great confidence.”

At home again this weekend

Climbing to the top of the league standings, with their third successive victory, the Super Kings were the only unbeaten team in the competition.

They were set to turn out at home again on Sunday in their next match, against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers.

“Hopefully we can keep it intact. It will be a different opponent, different conditions, and I think in every game we will try and adapt, try communicate well, and hopefully we can get a few more wins.,” Gleeson said.