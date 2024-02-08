Joburg Super Kings v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The winners of the match will progress to the SA20 final.

The Wanderers is expected to be packed for Thursday’s SA20 qualifier between the Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants. Picture: SA20

With a chance to put one hand on the trophy, the Joburg Super Kings will host Durban’s Super Giants in a crunch SA20 qualifier clash at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The Super Giants lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first qualifier in Cape Town on Tuesday and the Joburg Super Kings beat the Paarl Royals in their eliminator match in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Both sides will have everything to gain and everything to lose in Thursday’s encounter. The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament, and the winners will progress to the final in Cape Town where they will face the Sunrisers on Saturday.

Here are all the details about the match in Johannesburg

Where and what time: The Wanderers, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg and Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

Super Kings seam bowler Lizaad Williams is the second-highest wicket taker in the competition thus far, having grabbed 15 scalps in eight innings.

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir has also been useful with the ball, taking nine wickets and boasting an economy rate of 6.82.

The Super Giants will rely on their powerful batting line-up. Matthew Breetzke has made 386 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35.09, and big hitter Heinrich Klaasen has contributed 373 runs at an average of 41.44 and an impressive strike rate of 202.71.

League stage

Both teams emerged victorious in their home matches during the league stage of the competition.

In their first match, at Kingsmead, the Super Giants won by 37 runs. The hosts made 145/8 before restricting the visitors to 108/9.

In the return fixture at the Wanderers, the Super Kings won a thrilling encounter. The Durban side made 203/6 and the Joburg outfit reached 209/3, grabbing a seven-wicket victory with just one ball to spare to book their spot in the playoffs.