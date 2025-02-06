Jordan and the Sunrisers crush Rubin and the Royals in SA20 playoff

Siblings Jordan and Rubin Hermann hit half-centuries for opposing sides in Centurion.

Jordan Hermann celebrates his fifty for Sunrisers Eastern Cape during their SA20 qualifier playoff against Paarl Royals. Picture: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics

Jordan Hermann won a battle between siblings in Centurion on Thursday night, as Sunrisers Eastern Cape delivered in spectacular fashion, keeping their hopes alive for a third successive SA20 title by securing an eight-run victory over the Paarl Royals.

Younger brother Jordan Hermann (23) and older sibling Rubin Hermann (28) hit half-centuries for opposing sides in the qualifier playoff, but it was Jordan who emerged on top with the Sunrisers as Rubin and the Royals crashed out of the competition.

Set a target of 176 runs to win, Sunrisers opener Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann produced a match-winning partnership of 111 runs for the second wicket.

De Zorzi bashed 78 runs off just 49 deliveries, while Hermann contributed 69 not out off 48, as they paved the way to an impressive victory, with the Eastern Cape side reaching 177/2 with four balls to spare.

Paarl Royals innings

Earlier, Rubin Hermann and 18-year-old opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius carried the Royals batting line-up as they too formed a solid foundation.

They combined in a 99-run partnership for the second wicket before seam bowler Craig Overton had Pretorius caught behind in the 13th over.

Pretorius hit 59 runs off 41 balls – his sixth T20 half-century – as the teenager climbed to the top of the SA20 run-scoring charts with 397 in 12 matches at an average of 33.08.

And with Hermann and Andile Phehlukwayo racking up another 34 runs in the final over, they lifted their team to 175/4.

Hermann, who was dropped on 17 by Aiden Markram, made an unbeaten 81 off 53, while Phehlukwayo added a quickfire 22 not out from 11 deliveries, though their efforts ultimately fell short in the race for a spot in the final.

While the Royals were knocked out ahead of the final for the third year in a row, two-time champions the Sunrisers progressed to the trophy decider to be played against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday.