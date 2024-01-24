Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals: All you need to know

The struggling Super Kings will aim to turn their campaign around.

While the Paarl Royals will be aiming to extend their advantage at the top of the log, the Joburg Super Kings will be desperate to gain some momentum in their SA20 clash at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The Royals are top the table on net run rate, and while they are equal on 18 points with Durban’s Super Giants, the Paarl outfit hold a game in hand and have an opportunity to open a gap.

The Super Kings have won only one of their five games thus far, leaving them flailing in fifth place with just six points. At the midway stage of their campaign, the hosts will be eager to turn things around.

Here are all the details about the match in Johannesburg

Where and what time: The Wanderers, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg and Paarl Royals from Paarl

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Paarl Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Players to watch

The Super Kings will hope seam bowler Lizaad Williams continues to shine after taking nine wickets from the four matches he has played.

And they will be equally eager for their captain to deliver. Faf du Plessis has scored just 32 runs from four matches and he will want to find some crucial form.

The Royals will turn to in-form fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is the leading wicket taker in the competition with 10 scalps.

England international Jos Buttler has been consistent with the bat, racking up 223 runs thus far at an average of 55.75, and he could be key for the visitors once again.

Last season

In the first match between the two sides in Paarl last year, the Super Kings were thumped by their hosts.

After bowling out the visitors for just 81 runs, led by spinner Bjorn Fortuin (3/16), the Royals raced to 82/3, securing a seven-wicket victory with more than nine overs to spare.

In the return fixture at the Wanderers, the match was abandoned due to rain. Less than six overs were bowled before the game was called off, and the two sides shared the points.