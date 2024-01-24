‘Much needed win,’ says Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj

The win was largely built around the bowling efforts of Aussie star Marcus Stoinis, 3/18, and Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad, 3/22.

Durban’s Super Giants bowler Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard in their SA20 match on Tuesday night. Picture: SA20

Durban’s Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj cut a relieved figure after his team got back to winning ways when they clinched a 36-run bonus point win over Mumbai Indians Cape Town in their SA20 match at Newlands on Tuesday night.

The Super Giants were the early season pace setters and after three games were topping the log on 13 points, but two straight losses saw them slip down the table to third as the Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape moved ahead of them.

But their win over MI Cape Town brought them back into the winners circle and moved them up to second on the log, and although the Sunrisers have a game in hand on them, they have solidified their place ahead of the chasing pack.

But there were also important contributions with the bat as Wiaan Mulder hit an unbeaten 38 off 20 balls and Matthew Breetzke held things together with 48 off 46 balls that saw their side to what proved to be a very defendable total.

Much needed win

“It was a much needed win. We had a bit of trouble with the bat early but Matty and Wiaan set us up well. Our execution lacked in the back end of the last game. Today we were more clinical,” explained Maharaj after the match.

“The boys put their hands up. It’s been good to see his (Breetzke’s) maturity. He could’ve easily thrown it away but he knuckled it down and allowed Wiaan to play freely.

“(For the bowlers) Noor found his rhythm and utilised the conditions. He always wants to learn. So it was nice to bounce back. Getting the bonus point made it even more special.”

MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard was disappointed with his side’s batting effort as for the second game in a row they fell away chasing a gettable target.

“These are painful losses, but pitches cannot be used as an excuse. The middle and lower order, myself included, need to do better,” said Pollard.

“As a bowling unit we were able to restrict them nicely. We can’t fault the openers cause they have been batting well. Restricting them to 157 was a positive. George (Linde) and (Thomas) Kaber were good too. We could’ve been sharper at the back end with the ball. It’s the truth.”