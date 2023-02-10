‘That’s what AB does’: Sunrisers coach hails Markram’s 100

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Veteran coach of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Adrian Birrell, said he was “delighted” by his captain Aiden Markram’s sparkling century that propelled their team past the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 semi-final in Centurion on Thursday.

Markram, captain of the side, hit a marvellous 100 off 58 balls to help his team post 213/5 in their 20 overs. Though the Super Kings fought bravely to reach the target, they eventually fell 14 runs short.

The Sunrisers will now face the table-toppers, the Pretoria Capitals, who beat Paarl Royals in their semi-final, in the inaugural SA20 final at the Wanderers on Saturday.

“I’m delighted with his innings tonight,” said Birrell about Markram’s century.

“It is something we needed. We needed our big players to stand up, so hats off to him.”

Adrian Birrell. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Markram came to the crease with his side in trouble at 10 for two, but with young Jordan Hermann they slowly got their team back in the game.

Markram’s first 50 runs came from facing 40 balls, and his next 50 runs came off just 18 deliveries.

“That’s what AB de Villiers does,” said Birrell. “It was an unbelievable innings.”

Emotional ton

Birrell said it was understandable that so much emotion came out of Markram when he went to his century.

“It was the occasion, to perform like that, in a semi-final … all his emotion coming out. It’s because of the magnitude of the occasion,” said Birrell.

“Aiden’s a great talent, and we’re very fortunate at the Sunrisers to have him as our captain.

“He’s very level headed, a very mature and experienced player now. He’s calm and confident and never gets flustered.”

Reflecting on their campaign, Birrell said he knew from the start of the player auction last year what type of players he wanted in his team.

“We selected (our squad) to have an Eastern Cape flavour and we got that,” said Birrell.

“I have worked with a lot of the players, even the foreign guys. I know the English players because I am coach of Hampshire.

“I knew what a guy like (Adam) Rossington could offer, how he and some others (Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jordan Cox) could benefit us. And then we needed some clever picks … but I’ve been in a few change-rooms in South Africa over the years and picked some guys I had good relationships with. We ultimately developed a nice culture here.

“To be honest, I didn’t like the orange much (of the team colours), but it’s grown on me. And, it’s certainly striking when you look at the crowds. I’m now part of the Orange Army.”