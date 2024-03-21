Teen sensation Kwena Maphaka joins Mumbai Indians for 2024 IPL

The young SA bowling star was Player of the Tournament at the U-19 World Cup.

One of the brightest prospects in South African cricket, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, has won a deal with Indian Premier League team, the Mumbai Indians.

And it’s worth noting the bowler is only 17 years old and still in matric at St Stithians College in Joburg.

Maphaka hit the international cricket headlines at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa at the beginning of the year when he recorded three five-wicket bowling hauls during the tournament. He also went on to be named Player of the Tournament.

Maphaka has been called into the Mumbai Indian team as a replacement for the injured Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka.

The 2024 edition of the IPL gets under way on Friday and is regarded the most lucrative and prestigious T20 tournament in the game.

Maphaka, who is a left-arm swing bowler, picked up 21 wickets at an average of 9.71 and a strike rate of 15.28 during the U-19 World Cup, which contributed significantly in South Africa reaching the semi-finals.

He will join fellow South Africans Gerald Coetzee and Dewald Brevis, also a former World Cup U-19 Player of the Tournament, at the Mumbai Indians.