The left-hander has been in sublime for for the Proteas since making his debut.

Marques Ackerman, South Africa’s new batting star, raced to a score of 150 on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion on Tuesday.

Ackerman followed up his 157 off 164 balls in the first Test in Johannesburg with another dazzling innings.

He reached 150 off 137 deliveries – the fastest to that mark for South Africa – before he was dismissed off the next ball in unusual circumstances. He seemed to lose sight of a full toss from Shoriful Islam and was given out leg before wicket after being struck on the thigh.

Ackerman has had scores of 6, 95, 62, 157, 0 and 150 since winning his first cap at the age of 30 in the second Test against Australia last month.

The slightly-built left-hander, who used nimble footwork and a wide range of wristy strokes to strike 23 fours and four sixes, became the fourth South African to hit a century before lunch in a Test match, having resumed on his overnight score of 46.

South Africa were 228 for three at lunch in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings of 91.

South Africa lead the series 1-0.