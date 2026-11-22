South Africa will make two changes for the second Test in Centurion, with Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje returning to the side.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram is confident of leading the Proteas in the Test series decider against Bangladesh in Centurion beginning on Monday (10am start).

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma was still with the touring squad, but he was unavailable for the second Test against the Tigers after picking up a calf niggle during the SA team’s nine-wicket victory in the series opener at the Wanderers last week.

Markram confirmed on Sunday that the Proteas were making two changes for the match at SuperSport Park, with Tony de Zorzi coming in for Bavuma, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje was set to replace seamer Dane Paterson.

“Tembs (Bavuma) is still going to be around this week, so I think it’s quite a smooth sort of transition, if there even is a transition,” said Markram, the regular captain of the Proteas T20 team.

“Shuks (head coach Shukri Conrad) is obviously really strong in his ways as well, and from my point of view it’s just about trying to carry those good things forward, and trying to get a pulse of the game as quickly as you can, and assessing conditions as quickly as you can, and coming up with plans from there that make sense and give us a chance of doing well.

“So that’s really it. It’s quite a straightforward thing to take over because it’s been left in such a good place from Tembs and Shuks.”

Chasing a century

Markram hoped he could stand up and lead from the front on what was expected to be a good batting wicket in Centurion.

In the four Tests he had played this season, the opener had made two half-centuries but he had not yet racked up a ton, while other top-order and middle-order batters had carried the Proteas line-up.

“It doesn’t matter how you feel, you need to score hundreds. That’s what contributes and wins games of cricket, so I’m feeling alright, but just quite hungry to convert starts,” Markram said.

“Opening the batting in Test cricket, if you get the opportunity to get in on the day I think you need to cash in because I think there can be a couple of tricky ones along the way.

“So I’m slightly frustrated from that point of view but it creates that hunger to try make things right and contribute big for the side.”