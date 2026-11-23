After winning the opening match at the Wanderers last week, the Proteas were targeting a 2-0 series victory.

The toss for the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh was delayed due to rain in Centurion on Monday morning.

The toss had been scheduled for 9.30am and the match was scheduled to start at 10am, but it remained unclear when action would get under way.

With the Proteas holding a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, after securing a nine-wicket victory at the Wanderers last week, if the hosts won again at SuperSport Park, they would earn a 2-0 series win. If Bangladesh triumphed, the series would end in a 1-1 draw.

The SA team had confirmed the day before the match that they had made two changes from the series opener.

Tony de Zorzi was coming in for injured captain Temba Bavuma, who was nursing a calf strain, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje replaced seamer Dane Paterson.

Aiden Markram was set to captain the home side in the absence of Bavuma.

Proteas team

Aiden Markram (capt), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje