"The question should be: 'Did you know that you were cheating?' And the answer is 1000% yes."

Former Proteas batter AB de Villiers has criticised the Australian Test team that toured South Africa in 2018 for not standing together, claiming every member of the squad was aware they were “cheating” and insisting the Baggy Greens tampered with the ball in three matches.

De Villiers had been in the middle when Cameron Bancroft was seen on the big screen using a piece of sandpaper to give the visiting side an edge in the third Test of the series in Cape Town.

The ‘sandpapergate’ scandal was blown open again earlier this month when former Australia player Usman Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that every member of the touring team knew the ball was being tampered with, though only three players (Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner) faced sanctions.

It had since been claimed that Australia had also tampered with the ball during the second Test in Gqeberha, and now De Villiers said there was “absolutely no doubt” in his mind that it had happened during the first game in Durban.

“We lost that first Test match in Durban with the ball reversing at a very interesting time, way too early for anyone to be reversing a ball at Kingsmead. Trust me, I’ve played a lot of cricket there,” De Villiers said in the latest edition of his podcast.

“So whatever they did there – whether it was sandpaper or a nail – I honestly don’t care. The fact of the matter is they were caught (in Cape Town) and everyone knew.”

Don’t focus on sandpaper

Some Australian players, including current captain Pat Cummins, had since repeated previous claims that they had not all known sandpaper was being used to get the ball to reverse swing.

De Villiers, however, felt they were using a specific reference to sandpaper to avoid admitting they had broken the rules.

“They’re playing innocent, and that’s why I don’t understand why everyone is focusing so much on the sandpaper,” said De Villiers, who scored 8,765 runs in 114 matches at an average of 50.66 during a spectacular Test career between 2004 and 2018.

“The question should be: ‘Did you know that you were cheating?’ And the answer is 1000% yes.

“So why are we talking about sandpaper? Now they’re basically hiding behind that.”

Team should have taken responsbility

De Villiers criticised Cricket Australia and Australian politicians for not dealing with the issue properly in 2018, as well as the Australian squad at the time for not standing together, with a few players being “thrown under the bus”.

“I can tell you now, if something like that had to happen to us… there is no doubt in my mind that as the South African team, we would have stood together,” De Villiers said.

“Maybe Graeme (Smith, former Proteas captain) would in that case take the heat, do the press conference, but the message would be that we’re in this together. We’re a unit.

“So that was handled terribly in my opinion by the Australians, and here we are in 2026 still talking about it. Ridiculous.”