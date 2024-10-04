Matthews and Dottin in Proteas’ sights as they prepare for West Indies

Laura Wolvaardt admits the national side are bracing for a tough opening clash.

The Proteas will be targeting batters Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin when they meet West Indies in their first match of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Friday (starting at noon SA time).

Eager to get their campaign off to a positive start, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted they were bracing for a tough clash, though she felt they could give themselves the upper hand if they could eliminate the threats posed by Matthews (the West Indies skipper) and Dottin.

The Final Preps! 😤🏏🇿🇦



Moments away, the Proteas Women gear up for their first #T20WorldCup clash against the West Indies, taking place tomorrow.



Prepare to be thrilled as the Proteas aim to start the tournament with a bang! 💪🇿🇦#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/gh4ZPWqS07 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 3, 2024

“We’ve had some good chats about the opposition. It’s definitely not a team we can take lightly,” Wolvaardt said on Thursday.

“I think you never really know what you’re going to get with the West Indies. They can chase down 250 in a T20 when Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin are on song, so I definitely think we’re going to have to play our best cricket.”

Different conditions

The SA team last faced West Indies during a tri-series in East London in January last year, with the Proteas winning both matches.

Playing in different conditions, however, Wolvaardt did not feel they could take too much from those victories.

“Deandra Dottin is back. She’s a world-class player and she wasn’t there the last time we met them, which was in our home conditions,” Wolvaardt said.

“We had quite a good series the last time we played against them, but these are totally different conditions.

“Hayley Matthews is probably in the best form she’s been in for a long time. I think she’s the main wicket, and if we can find a way to get her out early, or if not keep her quiet, I think it will be good for us.”